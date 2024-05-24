D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.08 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $75.85 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

