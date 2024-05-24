Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Agora updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Agora has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

