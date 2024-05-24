Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 673 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.49 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

