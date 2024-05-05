StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
