Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 621,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,044. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,388,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile



Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

