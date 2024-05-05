Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $253.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

