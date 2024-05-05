United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $262.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.