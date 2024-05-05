1,169 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $5.79 on Friday, reaching $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.28 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.80 and a 200-day moving average of $316.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

