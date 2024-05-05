Barclays Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $77.67. 2,391,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $111,980,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 450,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,785,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.