CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 861.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.47 and a 200-day moving average of $272.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.