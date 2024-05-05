Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $131,357.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.