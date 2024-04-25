BWX (OTC:BWXXF) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Critical Survey

BWX (OTC:BWXXF – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BWX and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health -25.65% -18.85% -2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BWX and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.35%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than BWX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BWX and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health $398.00 million 0.98 -$100.12 million ($0.77) -4.09

BWX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats BWX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the online sale of its products. In addition, the company provides wellness products sourced from own, private-label, and third-party brands through the Nourished Life direct-to-consumer e-commerce site; and vegan, ethical, and sustainable products through Flora and Fauna. It owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, and Andalou Naturals brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Clayton, Australia.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

