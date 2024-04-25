Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $25.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AESI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $3,657,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $34,807.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

AESI stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.