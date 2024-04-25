Head to Head Analysis: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A BCE 8.82% 17.13% 4.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A BCE $18.28 billion 1.65 $1.68 billion $1.69 19.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wireless and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 6 2 0 2.25

BCE has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%.

Volatility & Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCE beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

(Get Free Report)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.