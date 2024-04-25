Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

ILMN opened at $122.87 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Illumina by 203.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

