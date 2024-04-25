Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $196.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

