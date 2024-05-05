Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

