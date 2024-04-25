BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. 50,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $93.51.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,170,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

