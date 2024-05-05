U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,090,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,007,000 after buying an additional 150,918 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,694,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after buying an additional 911,385 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 23,144,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,811,452. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

