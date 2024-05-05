LSV Asset Management Sells 8,345 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.83% of TD SYNNEX worth $79,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 468,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.