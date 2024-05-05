U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.67. 4,420,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

