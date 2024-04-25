BIP Wealth LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.04. 3,236,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.