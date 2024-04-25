BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 5,145,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,492,866. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

