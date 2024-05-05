West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 0.6 %

West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

