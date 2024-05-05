Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.25 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.