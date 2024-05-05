StockNews.com Downgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 10,524.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

