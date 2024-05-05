FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.