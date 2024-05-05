Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RHI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

