Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.89 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

