TD Securities Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

