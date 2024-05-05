H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.