BMO Capital Markets Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $46.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 192.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

