John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 2,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,356 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

