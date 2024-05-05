Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 6.8%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. 145,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 579,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Telesis Bio Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 173.78% and a negative return on equity of 176.47%.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system, that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits which contains the necessary building blocks and reagents, including proprietary gibson assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.