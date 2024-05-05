ProPetro’s (PUMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $999.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

