Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 804,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,745,000 after purchasing an additional 288,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

