LSV Asset Management Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $68,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

