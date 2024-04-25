Bfsg LLC Sells 924 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock worth $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

PG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.56. 2,389,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

