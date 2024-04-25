Barrington Research Weighs in on HealthStream, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.92 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HealthStream by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.