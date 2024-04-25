Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 353 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 223,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after buying an additional 178,729 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

NYSE:COF opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

