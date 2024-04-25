William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 5.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kemper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kemper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

