FY2024 EPS Estimates for YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Lowered by Analyst

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Diamond Equity decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of YS Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for YS Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for YS Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter.

Shares of YS opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YS Biopharma stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 307,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

