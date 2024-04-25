Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053,307 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.33% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $24,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 884,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,806,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 420,358 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 559.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 189,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 160,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.