Ameren Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ameren in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Get Ameren alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.