CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.23.
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.