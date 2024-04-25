CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.23.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

