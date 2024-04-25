Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Industries Group’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Air Industries Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AIRI opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

