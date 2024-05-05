Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 800. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Standard Chartered traded as high as GBX 767 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.55), with a volume of 628809250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756 ($9.50).

A number of other research firms have also commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.23), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($332,658.71). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 674.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 647.57. The company has a market cap of £19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

