Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 30,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

