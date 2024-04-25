Bfsg LLC Takes Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Vanguard by 288.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

AVD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.00. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

