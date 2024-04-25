Bfsg LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $24.53. 313,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,539. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

